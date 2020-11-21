Homophobic Michigan Pastor Cries Conspiracy of ‘Sodomites’ After Being Fired for Poor Performance
HOLY HELL
The removal of a homophobic Catholic pastor in Michigan has become embroiled in controversy, with the archdiocese saying the Father was “overwhelmed” by his duties and the priest claiming he was punished for complaining that a gay employee had not been fired. Rev. Michael Suhy issued a statement to WXYZ-TV in which calling the unnamed archdiocesean employee a “sodomite,” expressing shock that he was living with his male partner, and claiming he had targeted a “young man” for “indoctrination” by coming out. There is no indication that the young man in question made any complaints; rather, Suhy says young man’s parents came to the priest for help and they prayed together. The archdiocese said in a statement its removal of Suhy from Our Lady of Good Counsel was based purely on shoddy job performance and that the pastor rejected offers of help and refused to resign.