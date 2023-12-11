Former Toddlers & Tiaras star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson on Sunday described her heartbreaking goodbye with older sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who died on Saturday following a cancer diagnosis in January. She was 29.

News of Cardwell’s death initially came via the pair’s mother, Mama June Shannon, in an Instagram post, which said Anna had died Saturday night at Mama June’s home. Mama June posted a photo of Cardwell with the family, adding on Facebook, “this was our last family photo together that we will always treasure.”

Mama June later added in an Instagram Story: “I keep feeling this is all a nightmare this is the toughest thing I have ever been through.”

Thompson posted shortly afterwards, describing in more detail the family’s heartbreaking last moments saying farewell to their loved one.

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make, the 18-year-old wrote, alongside a broken-heart emoji.”

Thompson described how the family gathered around Cardwell in her last moments and how she had made it home in time to see her sister take her last breath.

“Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now.

“I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

Thompson asked God to “wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality.”

She added: “I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!”

Thompson and Cardwell’s other sister, 27-year-old Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, also paid tribute on Instagram.

“Everyone it hurts so say this but we lost @annamarie35 last night! It’s hard to think that my sister is gone she was so young and had a bright future ahead of here. She will always be with us and we love and miss her already!! Y’all keep our family and them two sweet baby of hers in your prayers!!

“Anna I love you and just know we got Katilyn and Kylee for you they will be taken care of,” she added.

Cardwell’s aunt Jo Shannon said on Instagram that her niece “had a loving peaceful transition.”

In a post alongside a gallery of photos of Cardwell, Jo Shannon added: “Heaven gained an angel and she was greated [sic] by all of her loved ones who had passed before her. Please keep her husband, children and the rest of the family in your prayers as we go through these next several days. She loved the fans and all the love that you have shown during this difficult process.”

Cardwell went to see doctors after suffering stomach pain, only to discover cancer in her lung, liver and kidney.

A statement from WE tv, who produces her mom’s reality show, read: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anna Cardwell, a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. Our sincerest condolences to June, Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica and their family during this difficult time. Anna will be truly missed, but never forgotten, as her light and spirit live on.”