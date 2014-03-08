‘Honeymooners’ Star Dead at 92

CHEAT SHEET
Sheila MacRae, best known for her role as Alice Kramden during the 1960s recreation of The Honeymooners, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. MacRae died at the Lillian Booth Actors’ Home in Englewood, New Jersey, according to the actress’s granddaughter. MacRae replaced Audrey Meadows as wife to Jackie Gleason’s character, Ralph, from 1966-70 on The Jackie Gleason Show. She was the last survivor from the ‘60s edition of the show. MacRae had suffered from dementia but was in good health at the time of her death, which appears to have been the result of old age, according to her daughter, Heather MacRae.