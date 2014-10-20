Hong Kong Head Blames ‘External Forces’

Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung blasted the pro-democracy protests in the territory as having gotten “out of hand” and claimed they are being driven by “external forces.” In a television interview that aired Sunday, Leung said the protests, which are starting their fourth week, have “gone out of control” and are not “entirely a domestic movement,” but involved “obviously participation by people, organizations from outside of Hong Kong, in politics in Hong Kong, over a long time.” His comments came as the government prepares for talks with student leaders on Tuesday that will aim to find some kind of accommodation. Separately, a member of the Hong Kong Federation of Students dismissed the accusation about foreign participation as “a complete fabrication” and said protests would continue until the government offers a “feasible” reform package.
