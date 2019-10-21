CHEAT SHEET
WHOOPS
Hong Kong Leader Apologizes After Cops Fire Water Cannon at a Mosque
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was forced to apologize Monday after the city’s police fired a water cannon at a major mosque. During an operation to dispel protests Sunday, police used water-cannon trucks to spray jets of blue dye into the crowds. One cannon drenched the front gate at Kowloon mosque, Hong Kong’s most important Islamic place of worship. The morning after, while the cleanup operation was underway, Lam visited the mosque to say sorry to Islamic leaders over the incident. Chief Imam Muhammad Arshad said Lam’s apology was “accepted” and that the Islamic community hoped to continue living in Hong Kong in peace. Cops said in a statement the mosque-spraying was accidental and that they “respect religious freedom and will strive to protect all places of worship.”