Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Suspends Controversial Extradition Bill

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam suspended a contradiction bill on Saturday ahead of another week of planned protests. The bill would have allowed the extradition of suspects to mainland China to face criminal justice. Many citizens of Hong Kong feared that the legislation would open human rights activists and others critical of the Chinese government to false accusations in a system that offers little transparency. “We have made many attempts to narrow differences and eliminate doubts,” Lam said in a televised address on Saturday. “In the last week, tens of thousands of people took part in protests and gatherings. Serious conflicts broke out ... resulting in a number of police officers, media workers and other members of the public being injured. I am saddened by this.” She did not indicate when or if the bill would be discussed in the future.