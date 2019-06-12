Hong Kong Postpones Debate Over Extradition Bill as Thousands Block Government HQ to Protest Legislation

Hong Kong has postponed debate over an extradition bill after thousands of demonstrators blocked entry to government headquarters to protest the proposed legislation, CNN reports. The demonstrators—some of whom have been doused by heavy-duty police water canons, while others have armed themselves with goggles and medical masks to prepare for potential police tear gassing—have begun to assemble a supply camp across from the Legislative Council building. Protesters say the bill, which would grant extraditions to mainland China for trial, would cut down on civil liberties and fail to differentiate Hong Kong from their mainland counterpart. “We are not China,” Marco Leung, 23, told CNN. “If the law goes through, there is no difference between Hong Kong and China. That’s why we are all out here on a Wednesday in the morning—just to say no to this f**king law. We are citizens, we belong here. The police shouldn’t be against the citizens. Police should protect the citizens, not the government.” Authorities issued a statement saying the legislative session where the bill was scheduled to be discussed Wednesday will be set for a different time.