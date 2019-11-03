CHEAT SHEET
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protests Turn Bloody
Pro-democracy protesters engaged in violent clashes with security forces on Sunday after they formed a human chain inside an upmarket shopping mall called Cityplaza. Blood-soaked knives and other weapons were left at the scene after the crowds were dispersed. Reuters reports that part of one protester’s ear was bitten off in the clashes. On Saturday protesters attacked the Hong Kong office of China’s state-owned Xinhua News Agency. Sunday marks the 22nd consecutive weekend protesters have taken to the streets in Hong Kong to protest Chinese rule. More than 200 protesters were arrested over the weekend.