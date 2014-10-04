CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Hong Kong Protests Go On After Ultimatum

    DETERMINATION

    Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

    Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Hong Kong’s central business district on Saturday, even after the government posed an ultimatum: let city workers back in their offices soon or else. Hundreds were still camped out or roaming the streets early on Sunday. “The government and the police have the responsibilities and determination to take all necessary actions to restore social order,” Chief Executive C.Y. Leung said on television on Saturday. Protesters are demanding Leung’s resignation, universal suffrage, and the right to directly choose candidates for elected office, instead of having China choose its candidates.

    Read it at CNN