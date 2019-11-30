Hong Kong Senior Citizens Take to Streets to Support Young Pro-Democracy Demonstrators

Read it at Associated Press
A sea of silver-haired supporters took to the streets in Hong Kong on Saturday to back the younger pro-democracy protesters who have been the subject of a severe crackdown by the city's Beijing-backed government. The peaceful rally comes after months of often violent demonstrations that have rocked the city. The group hired a local boy band that sang songs of freedom and support, according to the Associated Press. “The government wants us to desert the front-liners and young protesters, but we will stick with them,” rally organizer Tam Kwok-sun, 64, told the crowd. “Sometimes their actions are violent and aggressive, but we are more unhappy with the government’s behavior.”