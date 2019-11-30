CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Hong Kong Senior Citizens Take to Streets to Support Young Pro-Democracy Demonstrators

    GRAY POWER

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Thomas Peter/Reuters

    A sea of silver-haired supporters took to the streets in Hong Kong on Saturday to back the younger pro-democracy protesters who have been the subject of a severe crackdown by the city's Beijing-backed government. The peaceful rally comes after months of often violent demonstrations that have rocked the city. The group hired a local boy band that sang songs of freedom and support, according to the Associated Press. “The government wants us to desert the front-liners and young protesters, but we will stick with them,” rally organizer Tam Kwok-sun, 64, told the crowd. “Sometimes their actions are violent and aggressive, but we are more unhappy with the government’s behavior.”

    Read it at Associated Press