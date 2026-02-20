Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I have to admit: I had no idea what was in store for me when I traveled from Los Angeles to Hong Kong for the first time last month. I was hosted by the Hong Kong Tourism Board for their cultural immersion trip in partnership with Cathay Pacific and Royal Caribbean, and although I was excited about the journey, I was nervous about the flight duration.

Honestly, I’d never been on an airplane for more than 10 hours in one sitting. Not going to lie—getting to fly business-class with nonstop service on the 15-hour flight was a huge game-changer. I didn’t even want to get off the plane when we landed.

Dominique B. Fluker.

On my flights, I experienced best-in-class service in their business class suite. I enjoyed a plush lie-flat bed, gourmet dining with on-demand service, and Cathay Signature’s food and beverage menu, including their ‘Chinese Classics’ dining offerings exclusively for business class customers, featuring contemporary international and local Hong Kong dishes, like smoked duck with spicy soy sauce and other fare.

15 hours later, I arrived in Hong Kong, feeling relaxed but excited to explore the city—and to shop. Thanks to the restful flight, I didn’t feel too jet-lagged and was able to enjoy the day and evening. Given it was my first time visiting Hong Kong, and I didn’t have extensive knowledge of its culture, I quickly learned how unique, expansive, and diverse it is.

Where we stayed in Hong Kong

We were fortunate enough to stay at the swanky JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, located in Pacific Place, an integrated commercial, entertainment, and shopping complex on central Hong Kong Island, with convenient access to world-class attractions, cultural landmarks, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the Mass Transit Railway (MTR).

JW Marriott/TripAdvisor.

The hotel offers 608 elegantly designed guestrooms and suites, some with panoramic views of the Hong Kong skyline, which was a dream to wake up to every morning. In addition to the beautiful rooms, the hotel offers eight exceptional food & beverage venues, including the Michelin-starred Man Ho Chinese Restaurant, which serves impressive Cantonese fare and dim sum.

Standout cultural moments from the trip

We cruised for five days on Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas (a 16-deck, 169,379-tonne cruise ship specifically designed for Asia, with a capacity for 5,622 guests and 2,137 staterooms) from Hong Kong to Okinawa and Ishigaki, Japan. We enjoyed top-tier and spacious accommodations, dazzling entertainment like

Royal Caribbean’s original show “Showgirl! Past, Present & Future” (which was my favorite), and behind-the-scenes tours of the amenities, as well as delicious food and cocktails. The cruise experience showed me that I can think beyond traveling to the Caribbean for a seaside escape and consider investing in an international destination cruise to explore new places.

GRAHAM UDEN/Royal Caribbean.

Over two weeks between Hong Kong and the cruise to Japan, I had the opportunity to immerse myself in Chinese culture, sample delicious food, learn more about Hong Kong’s history, and pick up a bit of Chinese on land. Visiting the Big Buddha in Ngong Ping, Lantau, was one of the most memorable activities during the trip.

Of course, I also did a lot of shopping.

Hong Kong shopping tips

Bring business cards

Make sure you bring customized business cards! In Hong Kong culture, exchanging business cards is important. Please note that some venues may require business cards to enter the store and make purchases.

Pack extra luggage

You should definitely bring extra luggage space for purchases. You’ll probably underestimate how much you plan to purchase, so it’s best to have additional luggage to store your items comfortably.

Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

Cash is preferred

While credit and debit cards are widely accepted, note that smaller vendors and street stalls often prefer cash.

Invest in an Octopus card

It’s the easiest way to pay for public transportation in Hong Kong. You can also use it for vending machines, convenience stores, supermarkets, and a wide range of restaurants and chains.

Everything I purchased in Hong Kong

Throughout my journey in Hong Kong, I came across several stores and shopping hubs like Central Market, Hong Kong’s first wet market and Bauhaus building, reopened on August 23, 2021, as a lively hub for retail and dining, and PMQ, which is a hub for design and creativity, it hosts over 100 local designers and offers workshops like fluid art, crochet, and silver ring making.

Dominique B. Fluker.

I also walked throughout Old Town Central, a historic neighborhood with many modern and traditional shops. Here’s what I found (and where to purchase online).

Judydoll 3-D Curling Eyelash Iron Waterproof Mascara Throughout the trip, I was on the hunt for authentic Chinese brands and was glad to come across this cute makeup brand from Shanghai, China. This bestselling waterproof mascara defines and curls lashes with all-day hold and zero smudging (even during long travel days). See At Amazon $ 17 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Perfect Diary Explorer Eyeshadow Palette One thing that struck me about Chinese beauty products is the attention to detail and luxe packaging. Case in point? Perfect Diary’s Explorer eyeshadow palette. See At YesStyle $ 32

Envy Perfume Envy Perfume is a Hong Kong-based artisanal fragrance brand operating a boutique at The Peak Tower, offering locally made, premium, long-lasting scents. All of the scents I tested smelled divine, but I went with “Have a Nap Day.” See At Envy $ 46

Florasis Blooming Rouge Love Lock Lipstick Intricately designed packaging is a signature of Chinese beauty brands, and Florasis captures this tradition with exceptional craftsmanship. See At YesStyle $ 50

Two Girls Talc-Free Powder At Lung Fung Mall in Old Town Central, I came across Two Girls, Hong’s first cosmetics brand. I love their talc-free powder for helping my skin adapt to changing climates while traveling and keeping chafing at bay while exploring the city. See At Two Girls $ 4

