Hooker Arrested Over Google Exec's Death

A high-class call girl was charged with manslaughter, prostitution, and several drug counts on Wednesday after being arrested last week for her involvement in the death of a Google executive last November. Alix Catherine Tichelman, 26, was with Forrest Timothy Hayes, 51, on his yacht when he overdosed on heroin she allegedly provided him. A surveillance video shows that when Hayes began having a bad reaction to the heroin, Tichelman took a gulp of wine, closed the blinds, and abandoned the yacht. Hayes engaged Tichelman’s service multiple times prior to their November encounter. She has been arraigned and is being held on $1.5 million bail.