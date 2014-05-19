Hooters: We Didn’t Post That Rape Joke

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at PolicyMic
Hooters is on damage control after its good name was sullied when its Facebook page posted a rape joke on Saturday. The post featured a woman in short shorts with the caption “EXHIBIT A: The proof that she was asking for it your Honour.” When Elizabeth Plank, an editor at PolicyMic, called the restaurant out on it over Twitter, Hooters responded, saying its Facebook account had been hacked. The chain, which is known for its scantily clad, busty female staff, said it contacted Facebook immediately, but it took five hours to have the joke taken down. While Hooters apologized for the offensive content, the chain stressed that it was “out of our control.”