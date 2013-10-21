Hope For Bald Men on the Horizon

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Wall Street Journal
Move over, Jonas Salk. Scientists from Columbia University have reportedly established a method for growing new human hair – a major breakthrough in the worldwide battle against male pattern baldness. Current hair-loss medicines don’t incite healthy new hair – rather they either slow the loss or continue the growth of existing hairs. The key is cells known as dermal papilla, which provide instruction for new hair. The researchers were able to stimulate new hair growth in their lab dishes. The breakthrough (while still far from being used on humans) can help those who have lost hair in accidents like fire.