Horace Mann Teacher Admits Sex

Retired Horace Mann teacher Tek Young Lin, 88, said he had sex with some students at the school—saying that in those days, “it was very spontaneous and casual, and it did not really seem wrong.” Lin is the first teacher to come forward and admit to having sex with students after a New York Times exposé of the school earlier this month, and all the teachers who had been named are dead. Three students interviewed by The Times described inappropriate contact by Lin, although Lin said he is “surprised” they remember, saying, “It was all so casual and warm.”