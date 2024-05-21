LaMelo Ball Drove Over 11-Year-Old’s Foot During Fan Event: Lawsuit
‘HIS IDOL’
LaMelo Ball is facing legal action from a family who claim the Charlotte Hornets guard drove over their starstruck son as he tried to get an autograph last year. Tamaria McRae told Charlotte station WSOC-TV that her 11-year-old son, Angell Joseph, went up to Ball after a Hornets event last October. Angell “was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my... give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?” McRae recalled. She said that Ball ignored her son and drove off. When she saw Angell fall to the ground, McRae said, she assumed he’d dropped something. But Ball had driven over the child’s foot, breaking it, according to her. “This is his hero, his idol, and he got run over by him,” the family’s lawyer, Cameron DeBrun, told the station. McRae explained that it had taken Angell months to recover both physically and emotionally from the incident, noting that he exhibited signs of depression in the aftermath. DeBrun said that the family has been unable to file a claim with Ball’s insurance to pay Angell’s medical bills because the police report is missing key information, including the basketball player’s name. “Because that information was not provided, we only have one recourse and that‘s the court system,” the attorney said. Ball’s agent and a Hornets spokesperson did not immediately respond to WSOC-TV’s request for comment.