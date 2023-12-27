Horrific Video Shows Aftermath of Laura Lynch’s Fatal Crash
HARD WATCH
A terrifying video showing wrecked cars following the crash that took the life of the Dixie Chicks’ founding member Laura Lynch was posted by an eyewitness on TikTok earlier this week. According to @mavmoto182, Lynch was driving on Highway 62 outside of El Paso, Texas, when a westbound truck entered her eastbound lane in an attempt to pass two cars. The truck then collided with Lynch head-on. Shortly afterward, Lynch’s car began to emit smoke, prompting a driver who stopped behind the crash to cut the country star’s seatbelt and carry her out of the car. Lynch did not have a pulse and was pronounced dead by a coroner hours later. The witness also claimed that the truck driver who hit Lynch was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.