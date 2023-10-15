‘Horrified’ London Cinema Cancels Premiere of Kevin Spacey Flick

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Variety
A London movie theater that was set to host the premiere of the movie Control has withdrawn the offer after learning that it features Kevin Spacey. “My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere,” Greg Lynn, who runs the Prince Charles Cinema, wrote in a letter to the producers. The thriller is Spacey’s first movie performance since he was acquitted of sexual assault charges in London. The producers say another “much better” theater has agreed to host the premiere. A lawyer for Spacey told the Telegraph: “The Prince Charles Cinema’s decision to censor Kevin’s exciting new project is beyond disappointing.”