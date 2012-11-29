Hostess Executives Get Bonuses

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Thousands of workers will be without retirement perks, but 19 Hostess executives will be taking bonuses from a pool of $1.75 million after a federal bankruptcy judge approved the union-opposed plan Thursday. The executives will be overseeing the company’s liquidation, which is “significantly beyond the type of jobs that [they] were doing at the start of this case,” according to the judge. On the bright side, 3,000 other employees will be getting paid beyond their salaries, and Hostess CEO Greg Rayburn declined a bonus for himself.