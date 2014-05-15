Hotel Employee Fired For Leaking Solange Jay Z Video; Tyra Banks is Producing a Docuseries on Transgender Women

Hotel Employee Fired For Leaking Solange/Jay Z Video: New York's Standard hotel, the location of Solange-gate, has reportedly fired the employee who leaked the now-viral video of Beyonce's younger sister attacking Jay Z in an elevator. The hotel issued a statement writing that the employee was let go as a result of "breaching the security polices of the hotel and recording the confidential CCTV video." The video was allegedly sold to TMZ for $250,000. [Vogue UK]

Tyra Banks Is Producing a Docuseries on Transgender Women: Supermodel and activist Tyra Banks is producing a docuseries for VH1 that will follow the lives of five transgender women. According to Deadline, the series (which will be broken into eight hour-long episodes) will provide a close look at girls including model Carmen Carrera, beauty consultant Natalia, and "ultimate party girl" Sidney. "TransAmerica is a groundbreaking docuseries that will blow the roof off stereotypes and set the record straight as we experience the lives of these fun, stunning women," Banks said in a statement. "I am so happy to be a part of telling their fierce story." [The Hollywood Reporter]

John Galliano Tapped by Russian Perfumery Chain L’Etoile: Estranged fashion designer John Galliano is back! Since his firing from Christian Dior in March 2011 following racist and anti-semetic slurs, Galliano has found it difficult to become accepted again (and to find a new job) in the industry. The designer's most recent gig was a temporary residency in Oscar de la Renta's studio leading up to the label's Fall/Winter 2013 collection. Despite speculation that the position would become permanent, Galliano did not ultimately take a position at the design house. Now, Russian perfumery chain L'Etoile has tapped Galliano as a consultant for its beauty projects, with rumors that he has been hired as the company's creative director. L'Etoile is the country's largest fragrance chain with over 750 stores. [WWD]