Hottest Cannes Films: ‘Cosmopolis,’ ‘Moonrise Kingdom,’ More (PHOTOS)

Sneak Peek!

On the Road, The Paperboy, Madagascar 3 & more anticipated Cannes’ flicks.

Chris Lee

Anna Klassen

‘Cosmopolis’

Caitlin Cronenberg

‘On the Road’

‘Killing Them Softly’

Melinda Sue Gordon / Cogan's Productions LLC

‘Lawless’

Richard Foreman, Jr. / The Weinstein Company

‘Mud’

‘The Paperboy’

‘Moonrise Kingdom’

Courtesy of Focus Features

‘Madagascar 3’

‘Bling Ring’

Tim Whitby

‘Tracers’

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

‘Rust & Bone’

Sony Pictures Classics

