House Approves Indefinite Detention

The House on Friday approved the controversial Pentagon policy bill to uphold indefinite detention of any terrorism suspects on U.S. soil, giving authorities the power to lock up terrorism suspects—including U.S. citizens arrested at home— without bringing them to trial. Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) had waived a motion to roll back the legally disputed practice, and received unexpected support from Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), a Tea Party freshman. The National Defense Authorization Act is reviewed every year, but House Republicans have recently used it as an opportunity to showcase their opposition to Obama’s policies. This year’s measure, approved 229-120, also exceeds spending limits set under the Budget Control Act two years ago by $8 billion. The Senate will draft its version of the bill next week.