House Committee Subpoenas Clinton Tech Specialists

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Friday subpoenaed three technicians connected to Hillary Clinton’s private email server, a week after FBI notes revealed that aides attempted to delete an archive of Clinton’s emails just three weeks after the existence of the private server was first reported. The attempt was also made after the archive was requested by congressional investigators. The technicians—Paul Combetta, Bill Thornton, and Bryan Pagliano—were ordered by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the committee, to testify at a House hearing on Tuesday. In July, FBI Director James Comey announced that the agency was not recommending an indictment to the Justice Department over Clinton’s exclusive use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state. In a letter to Chaffetz, Rep. Elijah Cummings called the subpoena action a political stunt. “This is the first time during my 20 years in Congress that I have witnessed the oversight power of this committee used in such a transparently political manner to directly influence a presidential election,” Cummings wrote.
