House Dems Plan to Censure Trump for ‘Sh*thole’ Comments
Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond (D-LA) and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) announced on Friday afternoon they will introduce a resolution to censure President Trump over his reported comments about immigrants coming from “shithole” countries. “These remarks have compelled us to prepare a resolution of censure with our colleagues next week, to condemn President Trump for his racist statements,” the Democrats said in a joint statement. “This censure resolution is important because America is a beacon of hope. We have to show the world that this president does not represent the real feelings of most of the American people which is part of the reason why he lost the popular vote” They plan to introduce the resolution after the Martin Luther King Day holiday.