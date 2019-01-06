House Dems to Vote on Individual Bills to End Shutdown
DIGGING IN
House Democrats on Sunday released individual spending bills that would end the partial shutdown of the federal government and put more pressure on President Donald Trump to accept a plan that does not include funding for his desired border wall. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) said the House would vote on the measures this coming week, but it would likely be a futile effort because Trump has signaled that he would not sign them without wall funding, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said the Senate would not consider legislation unless Trump supports it. “While Senate Republicans acting at the behest of President Trump have blocked our bipartisan, comprehensive plan to end the government shutdown, it is urgent that we take steps to reopen parts of the government that most directly affect working families,” Lowey said in a statement. Sunday marked the 16th day of the partial government shutdown.