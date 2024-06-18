Matt Gaetz Probe Now Looking at Sexual Misconduct, Drug Claims

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is walking the walk when it comes to being “Ultra MAGA” after a House Ethics Committee panel investigating him keeps uncovering more alleged crimes committed by the congressman.

On April 9, 2021, the bipartisan committee began looking into allegations that Gaetz had been paying for sex with teenagers, drug trafficking, accepting bribes, sharing inappropriate material on the House floor, and other conduct issues.

The committee deferred to the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations, but the probe did not produce any charges after prosecutors decided against filing any in Feb. 2023.

However, the ethics committee did not halt its investigation into Gaetz after the DOJ reauthorized the committee to continue its investigation. On Tuesday, it reaffirmed most of its allegations against Gaetz, according to a statement put out by the committee. The committee did drop its allegations that Gaetz “shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use and/or accepted a bribe or improper gratuity.”

The committee added they have identified new potential misconduct issues after reviewing more than a thousand pages of material related to the investigation, 25 subpoenas and interviews with more than a dozen witnesses.

The newest allegations from the committee claim that Gaetz used his position to do favors for friends and family and sought to obstruct investigations into his misconduct.

The major allegations, that came out when Gaetz’s friend and former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, went to prison for six federal crimes including sex trafficking minors. Some of the women who testified in the case told CNN that Greenberg was paying minors and women to attend sex parties attended by both Gaetz and Greenberg.

One woman, who testified in the Greenberg case, was 17-years-old at the time when she alleges Gaetz, double her age at the time, paid to have sex with her in 2017. Gaetz has denied the allegation, but both witnesses and Greenberg’s confession letter corroborate the allegation.

Gaetz’s Venmo history also seems to corroborate the allegations, although no charges have been filed against the congressman.