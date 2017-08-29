House Ethics Panel Reviewing Charges Against Rep. Chris Collins

CHEAT SHEET
    Mark Makela/Reuters

    The House Ethics Committee is reviewing misconduct allegations against Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The announcement confirms the independent Office of Congressional Ethics had investigated Collins and found enough evidence to believe he violated the law or rules for lawmakers. The announcement comes four months after The Daily Beast reported the congressman wrote legislation to benefit a pharmaceutical company in which he held a substantial financial interest. Collins has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

