House Ethics Probe Into Matt Gaetz Is Heating Up Again
Read it at ABC News
The House ethics panel investigating far-right Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has contacted multiple new witnesses and begun interviews, according to ABC News. The House Ethics Committee reopened its probe into Gaetz in July, after the Department of Justice’s sex-trafficking investigation closed without charging the Florida congressman. Gaetz has been accused of sexual misconduct, drug use, and public corruption. In a statement to ABC News, Gaetz mocked the Republican-led panel, saying, “It’s great to see the Ethics Committee has interests beyond trading stocks. They seem to be quite the unusual whales.”