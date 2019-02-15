House Foreign Affairs Asks State Dept. About Kenya Embassy Security Risks

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
In response to reporting by The Daily Beast and the Project On Government Oversight, the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is asking Secretary of State Mike Pompeo how he’s addressing security risks at the U.S. embassy in Kenya. Bombings by Al Shabaab, a group with ties to al Qaeda, have killed 21 people in Nairobi in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the embassy's security contractor has allegedly been underpaying its guards, boiling over into a labor strike that was met with mass firings. Senior Democrats on the congressional foreign relations committees wrote that “some 170 replacements who are not fully trained or vetted to U.S. standards are now guarding the Embassy.”