House Freedom Caucus Might Boot Out Marjorie Taylor Greene: Report
RED LINE
Escalating infighting among the hard-right House Freedom Caucus has pushed some members to consider kicking certain colleagues out of the group—one of whom may be Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), according to Politico. According to the outlet, at least two members have discussed “trying to boot members who no longer meet the group’s standards.” While sources who discussed the matter didn’t name names, Greene was signaled as a potential target, Politico reports, after she formed a close relationship with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and been openly disparaging of the group when it is divided over specific issues. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), a member of the Freedom Caucus, said he was not suggesting kicking her out, but said of Greene: “She’s been critical of us for a long time.” The report comes after The Daily Beast reported that Greene called her Freedom Caucus colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a “little bitch” on the House floor on Wednesday amid a feud about their competing resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden.