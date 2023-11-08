House GOP Makes a Show of Subpoenaing Hunter and James Biden in Impeachment Probe
HUNTING FOR EVIDENCE
The GOP-led House Oversight Committee filmed chairman James Comer (R-KY) signing subpoenas on Wednesday for President Joe Biden’s son and brother, Hunter and James Biden, and Hunter’s business partner, Rob Walker, as part of an impeachment probe of the president. The committee also requested interviews with Sarah Biden and Melissa Cohen, James and Hunter’s spouses, respectively; Tony Bobulinski, whom Hunter’s lawyer claimed lied to the FBI; Hallie Biden, the widow of Joe Biden’s late son Beau; and Hallie’s sister Elizabeth Secundy. The committee has been probing the Biden family’s “shady business dealings”—including documents it claims shows family members established more than 20 shell companies to hide payments from foreign adversaries—but Comer has yet to find evidence of wrongdoing by the president. None of the individuals subpoenaed Wednesday is a government employee. In a statement to NBC News, Hunter Biden’s lawyer called the subpoena a “political stunt” from Republicans who are yet to prove “a single one of their wild and now discredited conspiracies about the Biden family.” He added that Hunter was nevertheless “eager... to discuss these matters with the Committee.”