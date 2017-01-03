House GOP Reverses Course on Gutting Ethics Watchdog

CHEAT SHEET
In a closed-door emergency Tuesday meeting, House Republicans reversed on a rule-change measure proposed to gut Congress's independent ethics watchdog. Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) authored the measure, which passed on Monday night without so much as a debate. The measure was withdrawn by unanimous consent on Tuesday following a public outcry. President-elect Donald Trump had also criticized the vote in a series of tweets. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) offered up the motion to pull the rule-change proposal.