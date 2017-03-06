House GOP Unveils Obamacare Replacement Bill

House Republicans on Monday introduced their bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate—the crux of President Obama’s signature health-care law—and replace it. The legislation would offer individual tax credits to purchase health insurance and would reportedly keep the ACA’s protections for those with pre-existing conditions; but would allow insurers to raise premiums for those who allow their coverage to lapse. The bill also includes a provision to strip funding for Planned Parenthood out of opposition to its abortion services (and despite the fact that none of the organization’s federal funding goes to abortion procedures). Additionally, the legislation would provide a set amount of federal Medicaid money each year for states—a move experts have warned could kick many people off Medicaid.
