House Impeachment Managers File First Legal Brief Ahead of Senate Trial
House Democrats submitted their first legal filing Saturday that outlines their case for removing President Trump from office, arguing that the Senate should convict him for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In a brief spanning over 100 pages, the House impeachment managers made their case, claiming that Trump improperly pressured Ukraine to publicly announce investigations of his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Democrats asserted in the brief that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in military aid in a bid to force the country to launch the investigations. “President Trump’s conduct is the framers’ worst nightmare,” the managers wrote. The House’s legal filing came as the president’s legal team prepared to submit their first formal response against two articles of impeachment and forcibly deny that he abused his power or obstructed Congress. The trial will begin in the Senate next week.