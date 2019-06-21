House Intel to Subpoena Felix Sater After He Skips Closed-Door Interview

The House Intelligence Committee says it will subpoena former Trump business associate Felix Sater after he failed to show up for his closed-door meeting with the panel. Sater, a real estate developer, was slated to discuss his involvement with Trump Tower Moscow and with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen in what would have been his second meeting with the committee. “The committee had scheduled a voluntary staff-level interview with Mr. Sater, but he did not show up this morning as agreed,” committee spokesman Patrick Boland said in a statement. “As a result, the committee is issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony.” Sater’s attorney, Robert Wolf, said his client could not attend the hearing “due to health reasons.” “He looks forward to voluntarily appearing at the next rescheduled date,” Wolf added.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said earlier this week Sater is one of several witnesses lined up to talk about Trump Tower Moscow. Sater’s involvement with the Moscow building was cited in the Mueller Report, with references to Sater arranging travel for Trump and Cohen to visit Russia, as well as Sater suggesting to Cohen in an email that the development of the building could help Trump become president.