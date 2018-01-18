CHEAT SHEET
House Intel Will Release Fusion GPS Interview Transcript
The House Intelligence Committee will release the transcript of its interview with Glenn Simpson, the head of controversial research firm Fusion GPS, The Daily Beast has learned. The transcript could be released as soon as today. Adam Schiff, the committee’s top Democrat, has called for the release of the transcript. Fusion GPS’s co-founder has also called for its release. Fusion GPS is at the center of the Trump/Russia probe. The company has drawn unrelenting criticism from Republicans for its role in putting together a dossier that includes salacious allegations about President Donald Trump and the Kremlin. Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid the firm to research Trump, through campaign lawyer Marc Elias.
—Betsy Woodruff