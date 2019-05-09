House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff Subpoenas Justice Department for Unredacted Mueller Report

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff issued a subpoena to the Justice Department on Wednesday, demanding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted report along with the foreign and counter-intelligence materials gathered during his investigation. According to Politico, the subpoena requires the Justice Department to hand over the requested documents to Congress by May 15. “The department has repeatedly failed to respond, refused to schedule any testimony, and provided no documents responsive to our legitimate and duly authorized oversight activities,” Schiff said in a statement. “Today, we have no choice but to issue a subpoena to compel their compliance.” In late April, Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) both sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting the materials and warning of the subpoena.