House Intelligence Chief: No Evidence for Trump’s Wiretapping Claim

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee said he has seen no evidence to support President Trump’s claim that his phones were wiretapped by the Obama administration during his campaign. “I have not seen that evidence,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said at a press conference Tuesday. “I think the bigger question that needs to be answered is whether or not Mr. Trump or any of his associates were in fact targeted by any of the intelligence agencies or law-enforcement authorities,” he said. If the accusation were true, he said, Congress’s intelligence committees should have been aware of the matter. Trump made the claim in a series of tweets Saturday, though he has yet to back up the allegations with any evidence. He has, however, pushed for a probe into the claims. “We are supposed to be kept up to speed on any pertinent counterintelligence investigation,” Nunes said. “If Trump or any other political campaign, or anybody associated with Trump, was under some type of investigation, that clearly should have risen to the Gang of Eight level,” Nunes said, referring to the two intelligence committees.
