House Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Steve Bannon

Former top White House adviser Steve Bannon was issued a subpoena on Tuesday during his 10-hour interview with the House Intelligence Committee after refusing to answer lawmakers’ questions. According to CNN, Bannon “was still not forthcoming” even after being issued the subpoena. He also reportedly invoked executive privilege in not answering questions about the presidential transition period and his time at the White House. CNN reported that GOP lawmakers were not ruling out the possibility of holding Bannon in contempt. The New York Times revealed earlier Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller had also subpoenaed Bannon.