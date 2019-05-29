1. UH OH
House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler: Congress Will ‘Respond’ to Trump’s ‘Crimes, Lies’
In response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Wednesday press conference, in which he confirmed that he could not consider criminal charges against the president as a matter of Department of Justice policy, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said that Congress will “respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump.” Nadler reiterated, in a statement, Mueller’s point that “the Constitution points to Congress to take action to hold the President accountable.” The New York Democrat added: “No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law.” Meanwhile, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker—who is running for president in the 2020 election—called for impeachment in a tweet. “Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately,” Booker wrote.