House Judiciary Planning to Probe Hush-Money Payments to Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal: Report
The House Judiciary Committee is planning to hold hearings on the hush-money payments made to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels as soon as October, The Washington Post reports.
The committee will call witnesses who were involved in the payments—like chairman and CEO of American Media, Inc. David Pecker—and reportedly probe President Trump's alleged involvement. Democrats reportedly believe they have accumulated enough evidence to name Trump a “co-conspirator” in the situation that led his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to plead guilty to two campaign finance charges.
Earlier this year, before he was sentenced to three years in jail, Cohen showed Congress what he claimed to be reimbursement checks signed by Trump, his son, and Trump Organization’s chief financial officer for the payment he made to Daniels. AMI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, a lawyer for Pecker, and a lawyer for the Trump Organization all declined to comment.