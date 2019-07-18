CHEAT SHEET
House Kills Democratic Congressman’s Bid to Impeach Trump
The House of Representatives on Wednesday killed a resolution to bring impeachment proceedings against President Trump for racist comments he directed at Democratic congresswomen of color over the weekend. In the 332 to 95 vote, Democrats voted overwhelmingly to table the impeachment article drawn up by Rep. Al Green (D-TX), with the exception of the four congresswomen targeted by the president: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The vote, which marked the first move the House has taken towards impeachment since Democrats took control in January, appears to have laid bare divisions within the party over whether to try and remove Trump from office. Trump responded to the vote on Twitter, writing that “this should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again.”