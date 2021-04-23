House Majority Whip Fined $5K for Flouting Dems’ Own Metal Detector Rule
DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) has been hit with a $5,000 fine after he refused to go through House chamber metal detectors, a document from the Committee of Ethics reveals. A police report contained in the document says Clyburn “refused to submit to [security] screening” earlier this week when he “continued past officers” after going to the bathroom during a vote. However, Clyburn’s office told Politico that the police report described the incident inaccurately, noting that he did not “refuse” any orders given to him by police. The security screening is part of a new safety effort enacted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The fine will be taken from his salary, and if he were to commit a second-time offense, it would increase to $10,000, according to Politico.