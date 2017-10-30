‘House of Cards’ Creator Beau Willimon Responds to Spacey Allegations
CONDEMNED
House of Cards creator Beau Willimon issued a statement in response to the allegations of sexual misconduct against the show's star Kevin Spacey, laid out by actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Willimon, who left the show after its fourth season, called Rapp's story “deeply troubling,” adding, “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.” He did not address Spacey's decision to use his apology to Rapp as a platform to come out as gay. While Neflix has not officially renewed House of Cards for a sixth season, the show reportedly started filming this month in Maryland.