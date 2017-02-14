House Oversight Chair Chaffetz Will Not Investigate Flynn

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said Tuesday that he won’t seek future probes of Michael Flynn, who resigned Monday night as national security adviser amid questions over his contacts with Russian officials. The Utah Republican told reporters “it’s taking care of itself” after Flynn offered his resignation, and added that future investigations would fall under the jurisdiction of the intelligence committees. But House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) reportedly said he is only interested in probing the leak of Flynn’s call with a Russian diplomat—not discussions between President Trump and Flynn, or whether Flynn broke any laws. Earlier Tuesday, Trump wrote on Twitter that the “real story” was the leaking of information to the media, which set Flynn’s resignation in motion.
