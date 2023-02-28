House Oversight Chair Laments That Joe Biden’s Dead Son Was Never Prosecuted

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invoked the late son of President Joe Biden on Tuesday, lamenting that Beau Biden was never prosecuted over an investigation into illegal contributions involving his father’s 2008 presidential campaign.

When he’s not busy threatening pay-TV providers for not carrying his favorite right-wing channels, or warning that Chinese spy balloons may drop “bioweapons” on the U.S., Comer has devoted much of his energy to launching an investigation into presidential son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

During an appearance on former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs’ podcast, Comer and the election-denying MAGA acolyte bemoaned that the U.S. attorney probing Hunter Biden has yet to bring any charges.

United States Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, a Trump-era appointee, has been investigating the president’s son over his tax affairs since 2018, and it has been reported that prosecutors are close to wrapping up the case. Additionally, authorities have also weighed bringing charges against Hunter Biden for allegedly lying on a gun application form.

At one point, Comer seemingly suggested that Weiss was overly sympathetic to the Biden family before bringing up Beau Biden, the former Delaware attorney general who died of a brain tumor in 2015.

“This U.S. attorney had had an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago,” the Kentucky lawmaker huffed. “In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted, as well as Joe Biden was involved in some of these campaign donations when he was a senator, and then when he ran for president against Obama.”

Comer continued: “But nothing ever happened. So I don’t know much about this U.S. attorney other than he’s had an opportunity to investigate the Bidens before and he chose not to. We all know that he’s just been silent for a long time.”

After grumbling that Weiss didn’t go after the president’s dead son when he had the chance, the GOP congressman then fumed that “we know what’s on that laptop” while wondering why Weiss has yet to prosecute Hunter Biden.

“There’s enough to indict Hunter Biden now, there was enough to indict Hunter Biden three or four years ago with what’s on the laptop,” he exclaimed. “So for whatever reason, this U.S. attorney hasn’t produced very many results.”

The campaign donation situation that Comer referenced revolves around contributions made by Delaware liquor executive Christopher Tigani during the 2000s, including to Joe Biden’s unsuccessful 2008 presidential campaign.

After Tigani pleaded guilty in 2011 to campaign finance charges regarding a contribution reimbursement scheme, Beau Biden recused himself from a state probe into the donations and tapped special prosecutor E. Norman Veasey to lead the two-year investigation. Veasey’s report did find that 19 lawmakers had unknowingly received straw donations, including both Bidens, and therefore no public officials were ever charged or prosecuted.

“Although some witnesses made vague references or speculated to the effect that candidates or their agents knew about or suggested reimbursements, investigators did not find credible evidence to support a charge,” the report noted.

Comer’s invocation of the president’s late son runs contrary to the GOP congressman’s repeated claims that he’s not interested in digging into any Bidens but the president himself.

“At the end of the day, this is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer told Fox News last week, while telling Newsmax last year that he doesn’t “care” about Hunter Biden’s personal life or drug addiction.