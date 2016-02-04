House Oversight to Probe Hillary’s Email

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
Jason Chaffetz, House Oversight chairman, announced he will investigate recordkeeping in the federal government, including presidential contender Hillary Clinton’s use of personal emails while serving as secretary of state. Speaker Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy have warned the Utah Republican to stay away, saying the FBI and Justice Department should be left to investigate the matter on their own. Ryan and McCarthy warn congressional involvement could disrupt the other agencies’ work.