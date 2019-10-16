House Overwhelmingly Votes to Condemn Trump’s Withdrawal of Troops in Syria

Read it at NBC News
The House of Representatives voted to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria on Wednesday in a 354-60 vote, NBC News reports. Members from both sides of the aisle voted to blast the president for his decision in the non-binding resolution, which also called for Turkey to stop its military action in Syria and for the White House to present a plan for ISIS’ “enduring defeat.” Earlier Wednesday, Trump said the Kurds—a U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS—are “not angels” and “know how to fight.”