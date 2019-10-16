CHEAT SHEET

    YIKES

    House Overwhelmingly Votes to Condemn Trump’s Withdrawal of Troops in Syria

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Mandel Ngan/Getty

    The House of Representatives voted to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria on Wednesday in a 354-60 vote, NBC News reports. Members from both sides of the aisle voted to blast the president for his decision in the non-binding resolution, which also called for Turkey to stop its military action in Syria and for the White House to present a plan for ISIS’ “enduring defeat.” Earlier Wednesday, Trump said the Kurds—a U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS—are “not angels” and “know how to fight.”

    Read it at NBC News