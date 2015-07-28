House Panel Getting 5K Benghazi Docs

CHEAT SHEET
The State Department will hand over 5,000 new pages of documents related to the 2012 attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, on Tuesday, according to House panel investigators. “The State Department has informed the committee it will make a production of approximately 5,000 pages tomorrow—the second largest production the committee has received and the largest since last summer,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said in a statement Monday night. None of the documents are expected to include emails sent to or from Hillary Clinton’s private email account. Clinton is tentatively expected to testify to the committee in October.