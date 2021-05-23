CHEAT SHEET
House Party Turns Into Mass Casualty Event After Shooting Spree
Several people have been killed after someone opened fire at a large house party in Fairfield Township, New Jersey, just before midnight Saturday night. Helicopter footage of the aftermath showed mayhem with overturned party tents and garbage scattered across the lawn where the party took place. A minister at the church near the house said he thought someone had set off fireworks. “I just started hearing at first what I thought was fireworks,” Rev. Michael Keene of the Trinity AME Church told ABC. “It was really gunshots, and I heard nine in rapid succession.” Police have not confirmed the number of fatalities or whether they have apprehended the shooter.